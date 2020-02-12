Ruffer LLP Has $48.95 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,161 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.21% of Synchrony Financial worth $48,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

