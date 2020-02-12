Ruffer LLP Has $81.30 Million Stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Ruffer LLP grew its position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,028 shares during the quarter. Iamgold makes up about 2.4% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned 4.63% of Iamgold worth $81,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 5,053,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,126. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Iamgold Corp has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

