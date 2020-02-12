Ruffer LLP Has $90.58 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ruffer LLP cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001,932 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 2.6% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.20% of Activision Blizzard worth $90,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.9% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.6% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,242,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,879. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $63.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.04.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.