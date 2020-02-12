Ruffer LLP Purchases New Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 985,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,730,000. eHealth makes up 2.8% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 4.27% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.48. 497,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 408.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

EHTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

