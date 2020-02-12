Ruffer LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ruffer LLP reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 991,194 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $227.00. 2,499,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

