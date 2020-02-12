Ruffer LLP Sells 1,005,705 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ruffer LLP decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,005,705 shares during the quarter. Foot Locker makes up approximately 3.2% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 2.65% of Foot Locker worth $108,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

