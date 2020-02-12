Ruffer LLP Sells 17,441 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,441 shares during the period. Livent accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 2.61% of Livent worth $32,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Livent by 608.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 894,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Livent Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

