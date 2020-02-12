Ruffer LLP Sells 27,995 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,995 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 104,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 878,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

