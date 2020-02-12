Ruffer LLP Sells 41,000 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 961,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,824. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

