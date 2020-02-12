Ruffer LLP Sells 47,832 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,832 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Apergy worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Apergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Apergy by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Apergy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Apergy in the third quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apergy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. 769,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 2.47. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APY. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.41.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.