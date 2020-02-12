Ruffer LLP Sells 738,448 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,448 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.02. 3,580,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $168.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

