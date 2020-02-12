Ruffer LLP Sells 9,281 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ruffer LLP decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.20% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $34,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

CHKP stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.28. 811,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,010. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $105.13 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

