Ruffer LLP Trims Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,403 shares during the period. Centene makes up approximately 4.7% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.61% of Centene worth $159,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.49. 6,667,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,849. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,976,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,923,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

