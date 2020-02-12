Rupee 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $46.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $298,134.00 and $46.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,706,100 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

