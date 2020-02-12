Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) has been assigned a C$25.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE RUS traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,730. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.49. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$18.47 and a 1-year high of C$25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.83, for a total transaction of C$91,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,750,489.91.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

