RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €36.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.29 ($36.39).

FRA:RWE opened at €32.65 ($37.97) on Wednesday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.80 and a 200-day moving average of €27.27.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

