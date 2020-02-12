Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 223,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. ValuEngine cut Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE:RYI opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $369.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ryerson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

