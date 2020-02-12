Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $2,288,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after purchasing an additional 793,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,672. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

