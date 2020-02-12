Safe Market Capitalization Reaches $11.51 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. Safe has a total market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $110,967.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00005361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.01282936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049924 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00214623 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002458 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004764 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.