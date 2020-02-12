SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 8% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $3.91 or 0.00037587 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025133 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00204172 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000588 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 79.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.