SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,329 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $68.87. 622,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,367. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.43. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.