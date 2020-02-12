Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will announce $85.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $80.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $285.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.29 million to $287.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $329.21 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,920,115.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,120.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $2,282,120. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.60 and a beta of 2.07. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

