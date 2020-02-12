salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 118,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of salesforce.com worth $427,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $813,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,252 shares of company stock worth $78,535,262 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,532,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,885. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.83. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 201.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.91.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

