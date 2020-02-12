Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Earns News Sentiment Score of -1.00

Media stories about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Samsung Electronics' score:

Samsung Electronics stock remained flat at $$2,209.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,209.79. Samsung Electronics has a 52-week low of $1,400.00 and a 52-week high of $2,450.00.

SSNLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

