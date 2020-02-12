San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 411,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 212,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJT opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

