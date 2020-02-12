Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €53.30 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €53.30 ($61.98) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.52 ($50.60).

Zalando stock opened at €47.43 ($55.15) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.61. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

