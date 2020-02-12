Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 3,125 ($41.11) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Associated British Foods to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,936.82 ($38.63).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,668 ($35.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,638.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,429.64. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,704.27 ($35.57).

In related news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total value of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.