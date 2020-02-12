Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €103.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €103.00 ($119.77) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.42 ($113.28).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €93.40 ($108.60) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.40.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

