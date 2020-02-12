Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €99.00 by Deutsche Bank

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €99.00 ($115.12) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.35 ($114.36).

EPA SAN traded down €1.00 ($1.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €92.93 ($108.06). 2,016,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.40. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

