Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Santander Consumer USA worth $20,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,916,000 after acquiring an additional 934,741 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 434,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 63,762 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,687,000.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.94. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

