SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $136.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of SAP by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $2,675,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

