Sarah MacAulay Buys 100,000 Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) Stock

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($138,121.55).

Sarah MacAulay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 29th, Sarah MacAulay acquired 100,000 shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £103,000 ($135,490.66).

MATE opened at GBX 106.03 ($1.39) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.10 ($1.36). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.