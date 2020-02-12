Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 2,555 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 247,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 654,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.06. The company had a trading volume of 409,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $146.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

