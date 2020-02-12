SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 599,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.87. 7,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,433. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $178.57 and a fifty-two week high of $287.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.23.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

