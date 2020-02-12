Scala Price Tops $0.0000 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. Scala has a market cap of $422,605.00 and approximately $2,123.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scala has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03565277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00258904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00145804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.