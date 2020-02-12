ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 579,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. 15,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $40.55.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

