Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scapa Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of SCPA stock opened at GBX 189.40 ($2.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. Scapa Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 404 ($5.31).

Scapa Group Company Profile

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

