Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,843 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,272,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,133 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,039,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.