Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. 9,093,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,602,418. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

