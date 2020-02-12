Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 10.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.25% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 71,907 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,887,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,361. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

