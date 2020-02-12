Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,642 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $29,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

