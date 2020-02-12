Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Holistic Financial Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,823. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

