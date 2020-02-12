Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGMS. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 57.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,329,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 260,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. 28,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,745. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.