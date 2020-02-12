Scorum Coins Achieves Market Cap of $202,701.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $202,701.00 and approximately $23,201.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.03487072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00253017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00150521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.