SCRIV NETWORK Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $17,978.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

