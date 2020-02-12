Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 328,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,074. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

