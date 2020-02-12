Seele Market Cap Hits $76.17 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Seele token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001048 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Seele has a total market cap of $76.17 million and $36.10 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.68 or 0.06060414 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00059334 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00120973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Seele Profile

Seele is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Hotbit, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.