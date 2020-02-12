Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.53 million, a P/E ratio of -709.00 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

