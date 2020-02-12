Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.63% of Selective Insurance Group worth $24,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,697. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

