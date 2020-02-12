Selfkey (KEY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.15 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.43 or 0.06132351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00121382 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, RightBTC, Tidex and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

